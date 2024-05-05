BOSTON — The Bruins and Maple Leafs battled in a classic Game 7 of the Stanley Cup playoffs with Boston earning the right to advance with the 2-1 overtime victory at TD Garden on Saturday night.

The Bruins win the series 4-3.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins and Maple Leafs played two periods of scoreless hockey with both goaltenders stopping every shot they faced in the first 40 minutes.

Jeremy Swayman was locked in for his fifth straight start. He made 21 saves, including five while the Bruins were shorthanded through the first two periods. Swayman finished the night with 30 saves.

Ilya Samsonov was Toronto’s surprise starter after it was announced that Joseph Woll had injured himself in Game 6. He stopped all 18 shots he faced in the first 40 minutes.

The two Original Six franchises traded goals in the third period. William Nylander got the Leafs on the board first with his third of the series before Hampus Lindholm got the equalizer for the Bruins 1:21 later.

STARS OF THE GAME

— David Pastrnak won the game with an overtime goal at 1:54. It was his third goal of the series.

— Lindholm scored his first goal of the series from James van Riemsdyk and Justin Brazeau.

The one that tied it up 🔨 pic.twitter.com/JVhJKCxGzs — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 5, 2024

— Nylander broke the scoreless tie with 10:59 remaining in regulation to give Toronto the 1-0 lead.

UP NEXT

The Bruins will travel to Sunrise, Florida to take on the Panthers on Monday night.