The Boston Bruins fell 6-1 to the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the best-of-seven round two match-up at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday night.

With Boston’s loss, the best-of-seven series is leveled at 1-1.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

For the first time in the postseason, Jim Montgomery was forced to change goaltenders mid-game.

After trailing 1-0 at the end of the first period, the Panthers stormed back with three goals in the second period and a fourth just 1:28 into the third.

It was after Florida’s fourth tally when Linus Ullmark took over Boston’s net for Jeremy Swayman.

Swayman stopped 20 of 24 shots including five shorthanded. The 25-year-old had not let in more than two goals in his previous seven starts.

In the third period, things didn’t get much better for the Bruins. The Panthers added their first power-play goal of the series snapping Boston’s streak of 26 consecutive penalty kills. Florida also added a shorthanded goal in the final frame.

Scoring was not the only action in the third period. Six Bruins and six Panthers were shown the gate with misconduct penalties, shortening the bench for both teams.

Pat Maroon, Justin Brazeau, Trent Frederic, Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy and David Pastrnak were all ejected for Boston. Nick Cousins, Eetu Luostarinen, Dmitry Kulikov, Niko Mikkola, Sam Reinhart and Matthew Tkachuk saw their games ended abruptly for Florida.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Barkov scored his third and fourth goals of the postseason in the Panthers win. Barkov added two assists in the game for a four-point night.

— Brandon Montour scored a shorthanded goal in the third period and added two assists for his second multi-point game of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

— Charlie Coyle tallied his first goal of the postseason to give the Bruins the 1-0 lead at 12:12 of the first period.

63 ➡️ 18 ➡️ 13 🚨 pic.twitter.com/nkwv4QRxCq — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 9, 2024

UP NEXT

The Bruins head home to host the Panthers on Friday night. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT. An hour of pre- and postgame coverage can be found on NESN+.