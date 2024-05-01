BOSTON — The Bruins and Maple Leafs needed extra time in Game 5 of their first-round series in the Stanley Cup playoffs and Toronto came out on top with a 2-1 win Tuesday night at TD Garden.

With the loss in Game 5, the Bruins head back to Toronto for Game 6 at Scotiabank Arena, with the series tied at two games apiece.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins and Maple Leafs played a physical brand through the first 40 minutes of a stalemate and pushed through adversity early on.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto played without star scorer Auston Matthews in the pivotal matchup while the Bruins could not get much going offensively with slippery puck-handling. Boston stayed in the game thanks to a Trent Frederic goal, one of just two shots in the first period.

Both penalty kill units kept the two sides in the battle entering the final 20 minutes.

The Bruins were shorthanded three times and kept the Leafs off the board, but they were unable to capitalize on their lone advantage in the game.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Matthew Knies scored the game-winning goal for Toronto at 2:26 of the overtime period.

Story continues below advertisement

— Trent Frederic tallied his third goal of the postseason to open the scoring for the Bruins in the first period.

— Jake McCabe scored his first goal of the series to put Toronto up 1-0 at 5:33 of the first period.

UP NEXT

The Bruins will look to close out the series on Thursday night. Puck drop from Scotiabank Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action on NESN.