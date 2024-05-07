“The Roast of Tom Brady” largely went off without a hitch, as the legendary NFL quarterback sat and took all of the jokes made at Kia Forum on Sunday night.

Well, all but one.

Early on in the Netflix special, veteran roaster Jeff Ross referred to a past legal incident involving Patriots owner Robert Kraft. It prompted Brady to get out of his seat and sternly order Ross not to make any more jokes about the subject.

The tension was palpable, but some thought the sequence was planned. Drew Bledsoe, who was among those on stage in Los Angeles, nixed that theory Monday on “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.”

“That was an authentic moment,” Bledose said. “We’re sitting up on the stage, so I can see the teleprompter. I can see what’s scripted and what’s not, and that was not scripted. Tom went up to make sure they weren’t getting after our buddy RKK. He’s a guy that both Tom and I have true and genuine affection for. …No, that was not scripted. That was Tom actually genuinely coming to his defense.”

Fortunately for Kraft, the rest of the evening was pretty pleasant. The longtime Patriots owner was able to get his own jokes in and even shared a toast with Bill Belichick after months of reporting about their fractured relationship.

Kraft and Brady will come together for another momentous occasion next month when the Patriots induct the seven-time Super Bowl champion into the franchise’s Hall of Fame.