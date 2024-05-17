Scottie Scheffler on Friday was arrested before the second round of the PGA Championship in Louisville, Ky., but his play at Valhalla Golf Club would have you thinking it was just another day.

Scheffler was arrested and booked for multiple charges, including one felony, after being accused of not following orders on the road after a vendor was killed by a shuttle bus Friday morning. The incident kicked off a whirlwind day for the golf world, and the traffic accident forced the second round of the PGA Championship to be delayed.

The two-time major champion made his tee time, and he proceeded to pick up where he left off on the first day and carded a 66 at Valhalla. It was tied for the second-lowest round of the tournament after Xander Schauffele carded a 62 in the first round.

Scheffler’s 5-under day moved him to 9-under after two rounds. The reigning Masters champion put himself within distance at the top of the leaderboard and capped off his day by high-fiving fans who already had T-shirts of his mugshot.

The world No. 1 revealed in his news conference after his round that he did some stretching while in jail, so it did not seem like his arrest deterred him. The court details are expected to be worked out at a later date, and Scheffler’s caddie Ted Scott could leave this weekend for his daughter’s graduation. But Scheffler seems locked in to capture back-to-back majors.