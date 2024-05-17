Five days after the Maple Leafs were eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Bruins on May 4, Toronto relieved Sheldon Keefe of his coaching duties.

Just one week later, Toronto announced Craig Berube would take the reigns on the Maple Leafs bench as the 32nd head coach in franchise history.

Introducing the 32nd head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Craig Berube 🔵⚪️ — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) May 17, 2024

Prior to being fired in December, Berube coached the St. Louis Blues for six seasons. He compiled a regular-season record of 206-132-44 and led the Blues to their first-ever Stanley Cup title in 2019 when St. Louis defeated the Bruins in seven games. Berube also coached two seasons in Philadelphia, leading the Flyers to a 75-58-28 regular-season record.

Berube played 1,054 NHL games across 17 seasons for the Leafs, Flyers, Washington Capitals, Calgary Flames and New York Islanders. He tallied 61 goals and 98 assists for 159 points.