The inaugural PWHL playoffs wouldn’t be complete without a showdown between Boston and Montreal.

PWHL Boston earned the No. 3 seed after coming through with a thrilling win in the regular-season finale over PWHL Montreal, which finished in second place in the league. Top-seeded Toronto, which had its choice of opponent due to unique league rules, elected to play No. 4 Minnesota.

Here’s the full schedule of the best-of-five semifinal series between Boston and Montreal. Games 4 and 5 will be played if necessary. Boston’s home games are played at Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass.

Game 1, May 9: Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m. ET

Game 2, May 11: Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Game 3, May 14: Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.

Game 4, May 16:* Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.

Game 5, May 19:* Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Boston split the four-game regular-season series with Montreal and two of those games were decided in overtime.

The winner between Boston and Montreal will advance to the PWHL Finals and look to be the first team in league history to get its hands on the Walter Cup.