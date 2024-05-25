PWHL Minnesota won the pivotal Game 3 of the Walter Cup Final by defeating PWHL Boston 4-1 at Xcel Energy Center on Friday Night.

Minnesota leads the best-of-five series 2-1.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

PWHL Minnesota broke open the scoring just 59 seconds into the contest and never looked back.

Story continues below advertisement

Michela Cava collected the loose puck behind the Boston net and fed Taylor Heise, who beat Aerin Frankel with her fifth goal in the playoffs.

PWHL Boston got within one when Alina Müller scored her first goal in the playoffs with 1.4 seconds remaining in the second period.

PWHL Minnesota never trailed in the game, adding two goals in the final period. Minnesota leads the best-of-five series 2-1 and remains undefeated at home in the playoffs.

Nicole Hensley won her second straight game in net for Minnesota. She made 18 saves in the win.

Story continues below advertisement

STARS OF THE GAME

— Heise tallied her fifth goal of the playoffs to open the scoring for Minnesota. The Minnesota forward added an assist in the third period for a multi-point game.

— Alina Müller cut the lead in half for Boston when the Rookie of the Year finalist lit the lamp for the first time in the playoffs.

Alina Müller keeps us right in it! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/w5CRFdwbny — x – PWHL Boston (@PWHL_Boston) May 25, 2024

— Cava scored her third goal of the playoffs to restore Minnesota’s two-goal lead in the final frame of the contest. She also earned an assist on Heise’s first-period goal.

Story continues below advertisement

UP NEXT

PWHL Boston will look to level the series and force a decisive Game 5 when they play Minnesota on Sunday night. Puck drop from Xcel Energy Center is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game on NESN.