Boston Red Sox rookie Ceddanne Rafaela has made his presence known in the field displaying a great glove in centerfield and shortstop, but he’s been hot at the dish lately.

Rafaela enters Tuesday’s night vs. the Atlanta Braves on a five-game hitting streak, batting .294 in that stretch.

For more, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.