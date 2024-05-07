Like most youngsters, Boston Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei always imagined scoring his first goal in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

But Lohrei’s tally Monday night might have been even better than he dreamt.

The 23-year-old delivered a highlight-reel goal amid Boston’s stretch of five unanswered tallies in a 5-1 road win over the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Lohrei found a small opening against Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky with 3:43 left in the second period and rifled a remarkable shot from an odd angle into the top shelf.

“I think (Parker Wotherspoon) made a great play, poised at the blue line, got it down to me. Had some space, got my head up,” Lohrei told reporters, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “(David Pastrnak) was on the back door and I think that kind of made the goalie go down a little. So, just took that space up top.”

Lohrei, who also had an assist on Justin Brazeau’s third-period goal, sat out the first two games of the playoffs as a healthy scratch, but has quickly ascended into a valuable contributor for the Bruins.

The rookie blue liner’s sensational goal was further proof of how far Lohrei has come in a short period of time.

“He’s got so much confidence and so much skill,” Brazeau told reporters, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “He thinks every night he belongs and he wants that opportunity to be in the big moments. He’s a great player and he’s a great kid, so I’m happy for him.”