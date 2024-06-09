Boston, Montréal Named Hosts Of NHL International Tournament In 2025

The National Hockey League (NHL) and National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) announced on Saturday that the Bell Centre and TD Garden will host the 4 Nations Face-Off in February 2025.

The #4Nations Face-Off is headed to Montreal and Boston, February 12-20, 2025.



More details 👇 — NHLPA (@NHLPA) June 8, 2024

The 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off will feature international play between NHL players from the United States, Canada, Finland and Sweden. The tournament will consist of seven games played over a nine-day period from Feb. 12 to 20.

Each of the four teams will compete in three games under NHL Rules and in a traditional Round Robin format. A win in regulation will earn the team three points, two points for a win in overtime or the shootout and one point for a loss in overtime or shootout. Teams will not earn a point if they suffer a regulation loss.

Story continues below advertisement

The two teams with the best record will advance to a one-game Final in which the overtime for the Final would be full-strength sudden death for 20 minutes.

The first six players from each team are expected to be announced on June 28.

Here’s the complete schedule for the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off. The times listed are Eastern.

Wednesday, Feb. 12: Canada vs. Sweden, 8 p.m. at Bell Centre on TNT

Thursday, Feb. 13: USA vs. Finland, 8 p.m. at Bell Centre on ESPN

Saturday, Feb. 15: Finland vs. Sweden, 1 p.m. at Bell Centre on ABC

Saturday, Feb. 15: USA vs. Canada, 8 p.m. at Bell Centre on ABC

Monday, Feb. 17: Canada vs. Finland, 1 p.m. at TD Garden on TNT

Monday, Feb. 17: Sweden vs. USA, 8 p.m. at TD Garden on TNT

Thursday, Feb. 20: Championship Game, 8 p.m. at TD Garden on ESPN