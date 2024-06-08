Brad Keseloski’s No. 6 Gets Minions Treatment For NASCAR Sonoma

Brad Keselowski this weekend will look to continue his rise up the NASCAR Cup Series standings, and he’ll do it with a different look for his No. 6 Ford Mustang.

Ahead of Sunday’s race at Sonoma Raceway, RFK Racing released multiple pictures and video of a Minions paint scheme Keselowski will race with. The car includes promotion for the upcoming movie “Despicable Me 4” as well as the Minions holding King’s Hawaiian sliders. Mega Jerry also is shown taking a bite out of one of the tires of the car.

RFK Racing this week also unveiled a Red Sox-themed paint scheme that also includes the team’s partnership with BuildSubmarines.com. That car will see action at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this month.

But until then, NASCAR and RFK fans will grab their bananas and sliders for the Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway this Sunday.