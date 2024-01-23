Bruins’ Matthew Poitras Learning On Job During Position Change

BOSTON — Bruins forward Matthew Poitras hasn’t had a normal rookie campaign, but despite a number of obstacles being thrown at him, he’s found ways to adapt.

Poitras wasn’t even supposed to make it this far, but after a tremendous training camp, he made the Bruins’ initial roster. He played well throughout the early portion of the season, but eventually made a foray to the IIHF World Junior Championship in December. That ended prematurely, and following a brief return, he found himself sidelined with an injury. He’s back in Boston not, though, in a different role than he’s used to.

The Bruins have changed the 19-year-old’s position, and it happens to be in the midst of Boston’s most torrid stretch.

Poitras is a center by trade, but he’s recently been moved to the wing in an effort to supply Boston with more consistent scoring throughout the lineup. It’s worked out well through the first few days, with the Bruins capturing a win over the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.

“I thought he looked pretty good,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said following Tuesday’s practice. “He’s played a lot of wing. I talked to him yesterday, I didn’t realize that he played half the year last year at right wing in juniors. If you’ve played half a year, and you’re a smart hockey player and competitive, you’re going to be able to adjust real quick.”

Poitras wasn’t able to score in his first start, but he and others believed it was a solid start.

“I felt pretty good on the wing,” Poitras told reporters following practice. “It’s not like it’s the first time I’ve ever played it. It is the first time I’ve ever played it at this level, but I feel comfortable there.

“I think at center, there’s a little bit more responsibility in the (defensive) zone and a lot more skating. I think at the wing, you can kind of simplify your game. You don’t have to think as much in the defensive zone, so there’s different responsibilities.”

Poitras’ position on the fourth line isn’t new, and with the frequency that Montgomery makes line changes, he might not be there very long. He is going to get some valuable time in that spot, as Boston has games against the Carolina Hurricanes, Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Flyers.

In the words of Montgomery, those are “big, physical teams” who aren’t afraid of playing through their opponent. If Poitras can hold his own on the fourth line, his value to the Bruins will increase ten fold.

“I’m just learning what it takes… to play the right way,” Poitras said. “Just trying to do whatever I can.”