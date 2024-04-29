Mason Lohrei is making the most of a golden opportunity with the Bruins at the perfect time.

Lohrei started the playoffs on the outside looking in, but an injury to Andrew Peeke has thrust Lohrei into Boston’s Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series with the Maple Leafs. So far, it has been so good for the 23-year-old.

Boston called on Lohrei to step into action right in the middle of the series, asking the young defenseman to make his NHL playoff debut on the road in Toronto against a star-studded Leafs team. It’s not a coincidence that the Bruins have won both games with Lohrei in the lineup.

Obviously, not all of that success is attributed to Lohrei’s presence in the lineup. But he has done what has been asked of him at both ends of the ice while adding a needed element in the process. Lohrei has defended well for someone in his situation, and his offensive skills continue to play. Jim Montgomery talked after the games in Boston about how he wanted to see his team play faster and transition from defense to offense in a more efficient manner. Lohrei has been a big reason for that improvement.

The game looked a little fast for him in his debut, Game 3, and he served two minor penalties as a result. However, the possession metrics point to Lohrei being replacement level at worse on the ice in five-on-five play with game-over-game improvement.

According to Natural Stat Trick, the Bruins put 12 five-on-five shots on goal with Lohrei on the ice in two games, and he has helped generate 10 scoring chances, including an 8-6 edge in Game 4. The Bruins also were able to create four high-danger changes with Lohrei on the ice in the most recent contest.

“I thought he got better in Game 4, and he’s some that’s really helped us have success,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said at a post-practice press conference Monday. “He’s been a big part of our success. So, really happy with how he’s competed, how he’s defended, and the offensive part has always been a part of that we’ve been really happy with.”

Montgomery, despite having last change in Toronto, was careful with how he deployed Lohrei, giving the big-bodied D-man most of his faceoffs in the offensive end. That’s not just hiding him from having to play in his own end, either.

“He’s a lot more direct offensively, too,” Montgomery added. “Simple puck plays that he’s making, we’re being rewarded with looks offensively on the (offensive) zone and off the rush.”

Lohrei has just done all that has been asked of him so far. The Bruins took a calculated risk by putting him into the lineup, and he has rewarded that faith. He has at least treaded water in his own end and helped push the play in transition and in the offensive end, putting the pressure on the Leafs to defend.

If he can continue to do that as early as Game 5 on Tuesday night in Boston, Lohrei and the Bruins will soon be moving on to Round 2 of the playoffs.