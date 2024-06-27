These Celtics Texted Baylor Scheierman After Boston Made Pick

Baylor Scheierman hasn’t had time to get to Boston since being selected in the 2024 NBA Draft on Wednesday, but he’s already being welcomed by his new Celtics teammates.

Scheierman met with media Thursday, revealing he received texts from Joe Mazzulla, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford since hearing his name called in Brooklyn, NY.

“Brad (Stevens) reached out to me and I obviously talked to him,” Scheierman told media. “… I had some of the guys reach out. Jayson and Al reached out, and Coach Mazzulla, as well. That meant a lot to me. I’m obviously really excited to get there and meet everybody, my new teammates, and really just try to be a sponge and learn from everybody.”

Horford didn’t just reach out personally but also shared his excitement on X after the selection became official.

Story continues below advertisement

It remains to be seen what Scheierman’s role, if he even has one, will be once the season starts. He’s already building chemistry with his new Celtics teammates, though.