One week after winning the NBA championship, the Celtics enjoyed another memorable evening in Boston.

The C’s were honored at Fenway Park before the Red Sox’s series opener against the rival Blue Jays. A large contingency of Celtics players, coaches and executives were on hand for the festivities, which included the team’s biggest stars throwing out ceremonial first pitches.

One of the champs who did the honors was Derrick White, who stuck around for the entire Toronto-Boston matchup. And the veteran guard was treated to one hell of a game, which saw the Red Sox score five unanswered runs in the final two innings to secure a walk-off win.

The contest was so exciting that it inspired White to send out his first tweet in nearly three months.

“That was dope,” White posted on X after Jarren Duran plated Ceddanne Rafaela to secure Boston’s third straight victory.

White now will have more time to watch the Red Sox with the NBA offseason in full swing. He could end up becoming pretty busy this summer, though, as the 29-year-old reportedly is being considered as a replacement option for the United States men’s basketball team for the Paris Olympics.

And on top of potentially playing for his country, White and his team might open contract extension conversations with the Celtics.