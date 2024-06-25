It was a party in Boston when the Celtics celebrated their victory in the 2024 NBA Finals, and the 2024-25 season opener also will be a huge occasion.

Franchise legend Bob Cousy made a plea for the C’s to beat the Dallas Mavericks in the Finals so that he could see the team win one more championship and surpass the Los Angeles Lakers for most all time.

Past legends and champions likely will be invited to the season opener — probably with one exception — and Cousy told NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg in a video posted Tuesday that he’d love to participate in the ceremony to raise Banner 18. His one condition was to have two special guests: Satch Sanders and Massachusetts Governor Maura Healy.

Bob Cousy would love to be in attendance when Banner 18 is raised… but he has one condition 🗣️ ☘️ pic.twitter.com/VIEHNk1Hne — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 25, 2024

The Celtics legend called Sanders a good friend and noted that the 85-year-old is one of the last remaining living members of the great Celtics teams from the 1950s and ’60s. Sanders won eight championships in his 13-year career with Boston. His No. 16 jersey is retired in the TD Garden rafters, and he also was an assistant and head coach of the C’s in the ’70s.

Story continues below advertisement

Cousy pointed out that Healy also has become a close friend of his and highlighted her background as captain of the Harvard women’s basketball team. He joked that they “solve the problems of the state” after they talk ball.

It seems to be a simple request from Cousy, but any plans for the Banner 18 ceremony likely won’t be announced until at least a month before next season.