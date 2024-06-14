If you’re not a Celtics fan, a sweep is something you might not want to see in the NBA Finals, and the officials for Game 4 could help extend the best-of-seven series.

Boston holds a 3-0 lead over the Dallas Mavericks heading into Friday night. Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla has his side ready to go as Jason Kidd hopes his team can become the first franchise in NBA history to overcome a 3-0 deficit in the NBA Finals.

The lead crew chief for Friday’s matchup at American Airlines Center will be Scott Foster. Tony Brothers will run the replay center.

Experienced NBA fans’ hearts might have skipped a beat after hearing those names. Foster notoriously is nicknamed “The Exenteder” due to his alleged tendency to keep a series going with questionable foul calls.

When the Mavericks were up 3-0 over the Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals, Foster was the lead official in Game 4, where Minnesota avoided the sweep.

Foster has officiated the Mavericks (145) and Celtics (133) the most in his 30-year career, according to Basketball Reference. The home team has won 60.1% of games Foster has reffed, while the road team has won 39.9% of games heading into Game 4.

Brothers also has a reputation for a fast whistle, and him running the replay booth could result in adventurous calls.

Boston stars, like Jaylen Brown, aren’t too worried about the officiating, and it could result in a longer night for Dallas’ Luka Doncic after his Game 3 outbursts ended with him fouling out. But as all eyes are on whether the Celtics can close out, a keen eye also will be kept on the officiating.