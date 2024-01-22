Women’s Beanpot On NESN Features First-Ever All-Female Broadcast Team

BOSTON — For the first time in the 45-year-old tournament, the Women’s Beanpot championship and consolation games will be played at TD Garden on Tuesday night.

The move signifies increased visibility in women’s sports across New England, and what better way to celebrate the historic event than with an all-female broadcast team on NESN?

Bridgette Proulx has been doing play-by-play for Hockey East since 2013 and couldn’t pass up the opportunity to call the two games for NESN.

“When I first got the email I was so excited,” Proulx told NESN.com. “I couldn’t wait to email them back and say, ‘Yes, I absolutely want to do this.’ For me, it’s kind of surreal.”

Proulx has not only been calling Hockey East games, but she recently accepted a position as the color analyst for the PWHL Boston franchise. Her dreams don’t stop there.

“My aspiration from when I was 15 until now was to broadcast NHL games,” Proulx explained. “So, to be able to broadcast in an NHL rink is really cool.”

Proulx will be joined by former Providence Friars forward Sonny Watrous in the booth, while NESN’s Bruins studio host and rinkside reporter Sophia Jurksztowicz will analyze all the action with USA Women’s Hockey gold medalist Angela Ruggiero and former collegiate hockey player and coach Carson Duggan during the intermissions and in between the two games.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been on a team where it’s just all women,” Jurksztowicz told NESN.com. “I definitely have done broadcasts where we highlight women in the field or on the show that normally wouldn’t get highlighted. (…) I’ve been a part of broadcasts like that, but an all-female broadcast where every position is female is obviously super special. I feel honored to be a part of it.”

Jurksztowicz added: “To be asked to be part of it and just recognizing that women are capable for all roles, not just front facing, which was like a stereotypical role before, and I love that.”

The NESN broadcast doesn’t just have women in front of the camera, many of the positions behind the scenes are filled with female employees of the regional sports network.

NESN GAME PRODUCTION TEAM

Producer: Amy Johnson

Director: Rose Mirakian

Associate Producer: Bridgette Sheerin

Graphics Producer: Kelly Lewicki

Score Bug: Aiyana Langa

NESN STUDIO PRODUCTION TEAM

Producer: Anna Gregoire

Director: Janet Bryan

Graphics Producer: Ally Peto

Edge: Allison Kenney

Mirakian, a NESN veteran of nearly 40 years, was thrilled they were able to put the team together for the Women’s Beanpot.

“We have the personnel already for most of those jobs,” Mirakian told NESN.com. “It was just a matter of trying to bring everyone together sitting side by side to do a production together and showcase it.”

The ideal team would have been 100% women, but Mirakian noted that New England has a shortage of certain positions and schedules couldn’t be met for women across the United States.

The defending Beanpot champion Northeastern Huskies will square off against the Boston University Terriers in the championship game on Tuesday at TD Garden, following the conclusion of the Boston College Eagles-Harvard Crimson consolation game set for 5 p.m. ET. Puck drop for the Huskies-Terries matchup is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action on NESN.