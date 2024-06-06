For a second straight season, there will be changes to Joe Mazzulla’s staff, but the Celtics reportedly are considering an internal hire.

Boston reportedly is considering adding Jeff Van Gundy to the coaching staff. The former ESPN broadcaster was hired this season as a senior consultant to basketball operations. Mazzulla and Brad Stevens praised the work Van Gundy has brought to the team as they prepare for the NBA Finals.

Mazzulla addressed the report in his weekly appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak and Bertrand.”

“We don’t really know yet,” Mazzulla said Wednesday. “We always said we’re gonna hire from within and kind of talk more about that after the season.”

The vacancy on the staff was created after Charles Lee was hired as head coach of the Charlotte Hornets. Sam Cassell reportedly is a candidate for the Los Angeles Lakers head-coaching job, though it appears Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley and J.J. Redick are the front runners for the position.

Van Gundy brings decades of coaching experience and would be an asset for Mazzulla. He was rumored to be a candidate to be the Milwaukee Bucks head coach, so it would seem the decision could depend on what Van Gundy’s future goals are.