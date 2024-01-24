Doc Rivers apparently isn’t the only candidate with Celtics ties who is drawing interest in Milwaukee.

The Bucks, who entered Wednesday tied for the third-best record in the NBA, need a new coach after firing Adrian Griffin. Milwaukee is “zeroing in” on Rivers, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, but the team reportedly is considering a few other options as well.

Also on the Bucks’ shortlist of potential new coaches are Jeff Van Gundy and Nate McMillan, per Haynes. The former joined the Boston Celtics as a senior consultant in mid-October.

It sounds like Rivers’ job to lose, but even if the 2008 NBA champion wasn’t in the equation, it would be tough to imagine Milwaukee hiring Van Gundy. The 62-year-old hasn’t served as a head coach since the 2006-07 campaign and his pact with the Celtics marked his first job on an NBA staff in 16 years. With championship hopes very much alive and well in Milwaukee, the Bucks surely would prefer a coach who has been on the bench more recently.

So, we probably can count on Van Gundy sticking around in Boston for the rest of the season. And that’s not a bad place to be, as the Celtics entered Wednesday with the shortest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to win it all in June.