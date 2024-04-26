Eliot Wolf said the New England Patriots ultimately felt the opportunity to draft Drake Maye outweighed any and all trade offers they received.

But it’s clear the Minnesota Vikings, who had been viewed as a trade-up candidate for months, tried to make it difficult on New England.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer on Friday evening reported the Vikings offered Nos. 11 and 23 in the 2024 draft along with their 2025 first-round pick. The Vikings offers reportedly came earlier in the week.

Breer noted Minnesota included pick swaps that would have benefited the Vikings, but did not reveal exactly what those pick swaps were.

“And that offer ticked up with New England on the clock,” Breer wrote in a column published about an hour before the start of Day 2.

The Patriots ultimately stood pat and drafted Maye at No. 3.

The Vikings later traded up from No. 11 to No. 10 with the New York Jets and selected quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

New England, which introduced its new franchise signal-caller on Friday, is scheduled to be back on the clock at No. 34 in the second round.

