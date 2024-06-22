LOUDON, N.H. — Martin Truex Jr. is hoping to repeat at New Hampshire Motor Speedway when he drives the No. 19 Toyota for the final time at the Magic Mile.

The track that alluded him in 29 previous races finally clinched his first victory on what he considered his home track last July.

“This place is tough. There’s no doubt about it,” Truex told reporters before NASCAR Cup Series practice on Saturday. “It’s changed a lot over the years since they redid it. … When they did the progressive banking and new pavement. It’s just changed so much since then.”

Truex continued: “It’s gotten really bumpy. It’s lost a lot of grip. Last year we’ve seen lane three, four come in with the old pavement way up high, which was quite a shock. It’s going to be different again this year, and I think that’s the biggest challenge. It’s very bumpy. It’s very slick. It’s a technical track; all those seams between each lane are probably the biggest obstacle to deal with.”

Story continues below advertisement

Even with the way Truex describes the New England track, he always looks forward to racing the Magic Mile.

“(It’s) a hit your marks kind of track,” Truex said. “You got to be spot on. I always look forward to that challenge.”

Throughout his racing career, the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion has numerous memories of the 1.058-mile oval track. But not every one of them includes himself behind the wheel.

“A lot of great memories. One of the first ones was watching my dad win his first Bush North race on TV,” Truex recalled. “I was at home. I was madder than hell that I wasn’t there. My dad just won a race on TV, it was the coolest thing ever. I was just a kid. … Just a lot of good memories and a lot of fun times.”

Story continues below advertisement

With nine races remaining, Truex is seeking his first win of the season to ensure his spot in the playoffs. He will start seventh for the USA Today 301 at NHMS based on drivers’ standings after NASCAR canceled qualifying due to inclement weather on Saturday.