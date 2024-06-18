NBA Players React To Celtics’ Payton Pritchard’s Half-Court Buzzer Beater

The Celtics are one game from clinching the 18th title in franchise history, and Payton Pritchard made sure he infused the game with his signature.

With time running out before the first half expired in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Pritchard collected a pass from Al Horford and launched a 43-foot shot from behind the half-court line to give Boston a 67-46 lead over the Dallas Mavericks.

Several NBA players gave the Celtics guard his flowers.

he really don’t be missing these 😂🔥 https://t.co/eLQ7brtM3h — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) June 18, 2024

I called that Payton Pritchard shot🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 he really be making those! — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 18, 2024

pritchard legendary it’s stamped🤯 — Paolo Banchero (@Pp_doesit) June 18, 2024

Pritchard entered Game 5 for Derrick White with four seconds remaining in the second quarter and immediately made an impact with his only shot of the game.