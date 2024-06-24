Red Sox Make Roster Moves Prior To Series Opener Vs. Blue Jays

The Boston Red Sox swapped out some bullpen arms for some fresh ones after using eight relievers to claim a win over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

The Red Sox announced they recalled right-handed relivers Josh Winckowski and Isaiah Campbell ahead of Boston’s series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays. Winckowski and Campbell take the active roster spots of Cam Booser and Brad Keller, who were both optioned to Triple-A Worcester.

Boston also placed catcher Connor Wong on the paternity list and called up Tyler Heineman as his replacement.

Winckowski, who was sent down to Worcester in mid-May, made 12 appearances in the big leagues already this season with three starts. He amassed a 1-1 record with a 3.33 ERA and 1.56 WHIP. The 25-year-old showed well with Worcester in a starting role. He posted a 2.87 ERA over seven appearances — six of which were starts — and posted back-to-back six-inning outings in his previous two starts with the WooSox.

Winckowski will provide some flexibility to manager Alex Cora as a long relief option or the righty could get a crack at a start.

Campbell, who the Red Sox acquired in a trade with the Seattle Mariners this offseason, will get another opportunity after struggling mightily to start this season while also dealing with an injury. Campbell allowed nine earned runs in 6 1/3 innings with the Red Sox.

Booser was a feel good story for the Red Sox as he made his MLB debut in April against the Pittsburgh Pirates at 31 years old. The left-hander performed well over 26 appearances, striking out 33 batters in 28 innings while posting a 3.21 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP.

The Red Sox didn’t get much out of Keller, who joined the organization in late May after being designated for assignment by the Chicago White Sox. Keller owned a 5.40 ERA in nine appearances.

The Red Sox will look to keep rolling after winning five out of six games on their road trip. The Red Sox return home Monday night to open up a three-game set with the Blue Jays and will honor the NBA champion Boston Celtics prior to the contest.