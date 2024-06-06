The Red Sox got another player back from the injured list.

Boston on Thursday announced in a press release that Isaiah Campbell was reinstated from the 15-day injured list. The right-hander was then optioned to Triple-A Worcester.

The 26-year-old was placed on the injured list on April 12 due to right-shoulder information. The right-handed pitcher made six rehab appearances with the WooSox where he allowed one run in 6 1/3 innings.

Before his IL stint Campbell threw five strikeouts in seven games off a 12.79 ERA and a 6.61 FIP.

Story continues below advertisement

Campbell’s return to the lineup came the same week Tyler O’Neill returned from the IL, Chris Martin was placed on the injured list and the relief pitcher will join Nick Yorke, who was promoted from Double-A, in Triple-A Worcester.