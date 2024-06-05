Red Sox’s Jamie Westbrook Creates Unforgettable MLB Moment

Jamie Westbrook grinded through 11 seasons in the minor leagues, still chasing a big-league goal. That opportunity came with a call-up from the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

After his debut, Westbrook still looked for his first MLB hit. That came for him on a single to left field in Wednesday’s 9-0 win for Boston over the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park.

A MLB hit 11 years in the making. pic.twitter.com/5Ktk6q6tPy — NESN (@NESN) June 5, 2024

Westbrook got to record the milestone at Fenway Park in his home state after being born in Springfield, Mass. With so many emotions going into one swing, it marked quite the moment for the Red Sox infielder.

“I gotta swing here, I feel like this is the spot,” Westbrook told Jahmai Webster on NESN’s postgame coverage. “It’s hard to explain, man. Long time in the making. We’re here now.”

“Stuff like that is gratifying,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage.

Cora mentioned that Westbrook’s first hit will hold a rare spot in his memory, given that Red Sox catcher Connor Wong holds one of the few that he remembers.

Westbrook is only days into his MLB life, embracing the journey with the Red Sox.

“It’s been hectic, it’s been crazy,” Westbrook added. “I have a bunch of family here. My grandpa is here. He’s 86 years old and got to see my first big-league hit. My wife, my parents. It’s all for them, man.”