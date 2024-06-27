There was a big youth movement on the first night of the 2024 NBA Draft, as nearly half of the players selected Wednesday were teenagers.

The Celtics, meanwhile, went the opposite direction with their first opening-round pick since 2020. Baylor Scheierman, who will turn 24 years old in late September, was the second-oldest player taken in Round 1. To put Scheierman’s age into perspective, the Creighton product is only two and a half years younger than Celtics franchise cornerstone Jayson Tatum, who’s about to enter his eighth season in the NBA.

Scheierman’s age probably scared off a number of teams as they put together their respective draft boards. But Stephen A. Smith believes it shouldn’t be a concern for the reigning champs.

“The Celtics launch threes. We know they like to do that. They’re the reigning, defending NBA champions,” Smith said on ESPN. “It doesn’t matter that he’s a bit older at age 24. They can afford it because they’ve got talent, particularly their starting five. They need help coming off the bench. Getting somebody a bit more seasoned, who stayed in college a bit longer, who can shoot and score — that fits the mold of what they want. This is a good pick.”

Smith wasn’t the only analyst who thought Scheierman made sense for the Celtics. The “First Take” host’s ESPN colleague, Jay Bilas, believes the wing “fits very well” in Boston, especially since he “knows how to play” after five seasons in college.

It remains to be seen when — or if — Scheierman carves out a legitimate role with the C’s. But at the very least, comments made after Round 1 indicated the sharpshooter will arrive in Boston with the right attitude and mindset.