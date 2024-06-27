Heading into the 2024 NBA Draft, Brad Stevens said the Celtics would use their first-round pick if the “right person was available” at No. 30 overall.

And as we learned Wednesday night, the reigning champions believe Baylor Scheierman is built to play in Boston.

The C’s used the final pick in the first round on Scheierman, a sharpshooting wing who figures to be NBA-ready after playing five college basketball seasons. Shortly after the Creighton product was selected, KETV’s Lauren Michelson asked Scheierman what the Celtics told him on the phone call he had been waiting for.

“They love my game, they love my versatility and how I think the game,” Scheierman told Michelson. “They’re excited for me to come join their program and organization and they think I’m a great fit for them.”

Basketball minds outside of Boston like the pairing, too. Longtime NBA analyst Jay Bilas believes Scheierman “fits very well” with the Celtics, as he “knows how to play” and might have an easier transition to the professional ranks.

That said, it might be a near-impossible challenge for Scheierman to crack Boston’s rotation in the upcoming season. The Celtics are set to bring back nearly every player on the roster from its championship campaign.