Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will have a massive say in whether the Boston Celtics walk away with an NBA title over the Dallas Mavericks.

But Boston’s star duo will only be able to carry the Celtics so far. They will need some difference-making plays from the supporting cast for the Celtics to get across the finish line and finally capture Banner No. 18.

That’s where Jrue Holiday comes in.

Holiday has the makings to be a pivotal X-factor in the series for the Celtics. But let’s ask this question: What version of Holiday are the Celtics getting on the elevated stage? The one that has gone to another level and dazzled this postseason or the one that seemed to go through the motions in the regular season?

If Holiday keeps up his stupendous play from this postseason — and there’s good reason that he will — he could be a complete a game-changer in the NBA Finals.

Holiday has already showed the bright lights of playoff basketball brings the best out of him. He was viewed as Boston’s X-factor in the first round by Erik Spoelstra in the first round as the Miami Heat head coach explained what makes Holiday so effective in the postseason.

“He’s a winner. He’s a champion,” Spoelstra said. “He does the intangible things that most people don’t recognize because they don’t show up in the box score — the winning plays.”

Spoelstra added: “That’s what you have to expect in the playoffs. You’re not gonna get duds, especially guys that are as decorated as him.”

Holiday continued to play a sound, but not flashy game in the next series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, averaging 13 points with 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists while also shooting 40% from 3-point range.

Holiday certainly made his imprint on the conference finals against the Indiana Pacers, too. His teammates pointed to him as a key reason why they took Game 1 in overtime after he poured in a season-high 28 points and kept them within striking distance in the fourth quarter before Brown hit his clutch shot. He then made a stellar defensive play in Game 3 by stealing the ball away from Andrew Nembhard in the final seconds to secure a win and chipped in with 17 points in Boston’s closeout victory.

Holiday likely will provide much of the same on both ends of the court in the Finals. The Mavericks defense will play close attention to Tatum and Brown — and even Kristaps Porzingis if he’s out there — giving Holiday options to come through with timely baskets. Defensively, Holiday will most likely have the massive assignment of guarding Kyrie Irving. Holiday can take away a big piece of Dallas’ offense if he can find a way to slow down the red-hot Irving, who averaged 27 points on 49% shooting from the field in the Western Conference finals.

Holiday’s ability to come through in crucial moments will be paramount to the Celtics winning the championship. He isn’t fazed by pressure-packed moments and seems to thrive in them. He’s the only member of the Celtics who knows the feeling of getting his hands on the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

And if he continues to making winning plays in the Finals, Holiday will gift that experience to his Celtics teammates, too.