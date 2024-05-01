BOSTON — The Celtics registered a lousy, uncharacteristic defensive showing in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series with the Heat, but that’s since been put way behind in the rearview mirror.

Miami left its offensive momentum at TD Garden when the series fled Boston, and despite snagging some stunning momentum, the script flipped. The Jimmy Butler-less underdog Heat, who set a franchise playoff record with 23 3-pointers in Game 2, couldn’t hang with the expectation-pressured Celtics. After Boston turned its defensive urgency up a notch, Miami’s offensive power reduced significantly — and Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra credited that to always feisty Celtics guard Jrue Holiday.

“He’s a winner. He’s a champion,” Spoelstra said before Game 5. “He does the intangible things that most people don’t recognize because they don’t show up in the boxscore — the winning plays.”

Spoelstra added: “That’s what you have to expect in the playoffs. You’re not gonna get duds, especially guys that are as decorated as him.”

Story continues below advertisement

Unlike most players on both sides of the Miami-Boston series, Holiday has the credibility of having performed under the brightest lights: stumping an elite Suns offense as a member of the Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals. Under Milwaukee’s system, Holiday routinely destroyed the opposing team’s pick-and-roll setups, defended inside, and had no issue garnering locker room praise — winning Teammate of the Year — three times.

Taking the floor with a team-first mindset is Holiday’s best quality, and that commitment hasn’t changed since the 33-year-old sports Celtics threads.

Holiday has averaged a team-leading 1.5 steals thus far alongside 1.3 blocks — only second to 7-foot-2 Kristaps Porzingis (1.5) — and 4.5 rebounds. Pending Holiday successfully traps Miami’s perimeter offense in Game 5, the Celtics should trot to the finish line and into the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Boston’s front office wasted no time retaining Holiday, signing the 15-year veteran to a four-year, $135 million contract extension at the end of the regular season.