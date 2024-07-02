The Boston Celtics didn’t just want a piece of their championship team back together for a title defense, they wanted the whole squad to remain together.

And they took perhaps the final step in doing that Tuesday when the Celtics agreed to a two-year contract with Xavier Tillman Sr., according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Tillman’s reported deal comes after the Celtics spent the first two days of NBA free agency bringing back Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta along with reportedly handing out gargantuan extensions to Jayson Tatum and Derrick White.

Tillman, who the Celtics acquired at the trade deadline this past season from the Memphis Grizzlies for Lamar Stevens and two future second-round picks, gives head coach Joe Mazzulla another option at center along with Kornet and Queta. That will be important especially with Kristaps Porzingis expected to miss a chunk of time early in the season as he recovers from offseason ankle surgery.

The 6-foot-8, 245-pound Tillman proved serviceable in 20 regular-season games with the Celtics in limited playing time. He totaled four points and 2.7 rebounds per game while adding in solid defense.

Tillman was on the outside of Boston’s playoff rotation, but when Porzingis went down in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Mazzulla turned to Tillman. The 25-year-old played 11 minutes in a monumental Game 3 road win against the Dallas Mavericks, scoring three points to go along with four rebounds and two blocks.

The Celtics sure will have plenty of continuity once they hit the floor next season. The only players who were with the Celtics for a majority of last season and have yet to come to terms with the team are Oshae Brissett and Svi Mykhailiuk.