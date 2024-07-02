Contract extensions for Jayson Tatum and Derrick White along with the current Celtics ownership group surprisingly planning to put the team up for sale quickly overshadowed what Boston did on the first day of NBA free agency.

One of the moves the Celtics made Sunday was agreeing to a multi-year deal with seven-foot center Neemias Queta.

Not much was known about Queta’s new contract at that time besides for that it would keep the soon-to-be 25-year-old with the Celtics for more than one season. But new details about Queta’s deal have emerged with Spotrac’s Keith Smith reporting it is a three-year contract for the first Portuguese player in NBA history.

“Boston will use Queta’s non-bird rights to give him an additional year vs. the two allowable years via the minimum exception,” Smith added in his post on the X platform.

The Celtics certainly are banking on Queta’s upside with this deal. Queta, who was initially signed to a two-way contract back in September before Boston converted it to a standard contract later in the season, averaged 5.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 28 games with the Celtics. He did open eyes in December when he played in nine straight games and posted two double-doubles during that span, including a 14-point, 12-rebound performance in a blowout win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Queta could be in line for more playing time next season as the Celtics try to defend their NBA title. Kristaps Porzingis is expected to miss an early chunk of the season as he recovers from offseason ankle surgery and Boston will likely be careful to not push Al Horford, who turned 38 during the team’s playoff run. That should present an opportunity for Queta, especially early in the season, to showcase his athleticism and ability to protect the rim.

It will be interesting to see Queta’s dollar figure for his deal. The Celtics surely have had no issue spending as they will have more than $900 million committed to the core of their team over the next several seasons once White and Tatum’s contract extensions become official.