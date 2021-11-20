by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Seahawks have lost Chris Carson for the season due to a neck injury, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports. Carson underwent season-ending neck surgery Friday but is expected to fully recover and return to the team for the 2021 season.

This is not a complete shock as there were rumors abound that the season for Carson could be over weeks ago. It seems Carson wanted to give it one more try before taking the surgical route. Carson played four games for the Seahawks this season, posting 232 yards and three touchdowns. He also had six receptions for 29 yards.

The running game for the Seahawks has struggled with the absence of Carson. Alex Collins is expected to take on the lead role with help from Travis Homer, Rashaad Penny, and Deejay Dallas.

