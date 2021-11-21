Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Toe Injury, Expects to Start in Week 12 by SportsGrid 38 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The injuries are piling up for the Green Bay Packers. Their offensive line is in tatters, they are without their lead running back, and apparently, Aaron Rodgers is playing through a toe injury. Rodgers confirmed the injury post-game and reports that the injury he’s dealing with is painful and worse than turf toe.

Rodgers says what he is dealing with (toe) is worse than turf toe. Said he has to get through to the bye week and get some healing then.



He said it was very, very painful today. — Nicole Menner (@NicoleMenner) November 21, 2021

You wouldn’t have known that Rodgers was dealing with a toe injury from his performance against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Rodgers finished with 385 passing yards and four touchdowns on 23-for-33 passing.

We can infer from Rodgers’s update that he plans to play next week versus the Los Angeles Rams. The reigning MVP noted that he needs to get to the Packers bye week in Week 13 so he can heal up. Jordan Love will get his second start in three weeks if Rodgers experiences any setbacks throughout the week.

