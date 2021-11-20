Best NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Saturday, November 20 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

We’ve got nine games to look forward to in the NBA on Saturday as we continue through another weekend on the hardwood. There are a pair of player props we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Grayson Allen Over 2.5 Made Threes (-106)

Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen has become the team’s sharpshooter in the 2021-22 season and has been effective in the role thus far. The guard is currently averaging 3.5 made three-pointers per game on the year and after making just one and two in his last two outings, it feels like a proper buy-low spot on the fourth-year player to beat this number at a solid price. Back Grayson Allen to get over 2.5 threes on Saturday against the Orlando Magic.

Andre Drummond Over 12.5 Rebounds (-104)

Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond has done a solid job filling in during the absence of Joel Embiid and he will remain the replacement as Embiid will be missing yet again on Saturday against the Portland Trail Blazers. He has snatched at least 12 rebounds in five of seven starts on the year and this number has come down to an attractive total following just six rebounds in his last start. Back Drummond to show his rebounding ability once again against the Trail Blazers.

