Best NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday, November 24

Just four games on a quiet NBA slate on Tuesday, but we still have a pair of player props we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Ja Morant Over 23.5 Points (-108)

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has had a stellar 2021 season thus far and is showing no signs of stopping his explosive third year in the NBA, averaging 25.5 points per game across the team’s first 17 games. In seven of Morant’s past eight games, he has scored at least 22 points, and while that is an under, his ability to be just a bucket away from this number at an incredibly consistent basis gives this number some serious value. He is 10-7 to the over on the season, and with a career-high average of 19.9 field goal attempts per game this season, he’s getting tons of volume to reach this benchmark. Take Morant to topple this total on Wednesday night against the Toronto Raptors.

Grayson Allen To Make 4+ Threes (+250)

Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen has been our favorite player to back this season as the market continues to undervalue his scoring ability. The shooting guard has knocked down four triples in nine of 18 games this season which means this price should be hovering around +100. At +250, this price holds serious value, especially for a player averaging 8.1 three-point attempts per game. It’s more of a value play rather than a matchup advantage and something worth taking based on the price. Grab Grayson Allen to make four or more threes on Wednesday night against the Detroit Pistons.

