Cardinals' Kyler Murray Unlikely to Play Against Panthers

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is doubtful ahead of a Week 10 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Three Cardinals – Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, Rondale Moore – are questionable for Sunday. Moore is the most likely to play, Hopkins the least, and it doesn’t sound promising for Murray, per sources. Cards will make final decisions in pregame, but sounds like QB-WR inactive. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2021

Murray, who is listed as questionable with an ankle injury, is in danger of missing his second consecutive game Sunday. The star quarterback will go through pregame warmup before a decision is made related to his status.

Murray last played in a 24-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 8, throwing for 274 yards on 22 passes with two interceptions. With Murray likely out of the Week 10 matchup against a Carolina Panthers’ defense ranked sixth in DVOA, look for Colt McCoy to make his second start of the season. McCoy, who is priced at $6,500 on FanDuel, led the Cardinals to a 31-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 9, throwing 22 passes for 249 yards and one touchdown.

The high-powered Arizona Cardinals are a 9.5-point home favorite against the Panthers on FanDuel Sportsbook in a Week 10 matchup with a 43-point total.