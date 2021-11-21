Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (Ankle) OUT For Sunday Vs. Seahawks by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup with the Seattle Seahawks due to an ankle injury, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Murray will miss his third straight game with the high ankle sprain and backup quarterback Colt McCoy will once again be the team’s starter. They have split each of their two games without Murray and will now travel to Seattle in a pivotal matchup to remain in control of the NFC West. The Cardinals currently hold a one-game lead in the division over the Los Angeles Rams.

The three-year signal-caller has completed a league-leading 72.7 percent of his passes for 2,276 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in eight games played. He has also converted 49 rushes into 147 yards and three touchdowns on the season.

Arizona Cardinals Vs. Seattle Seahawks Odds

The Arizona Cardinals are currently 3.5-point underdogs against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday with the total set at 45, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.