Cardinals' Week 11 Injury Report

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will not play on Sunday against the Seahawks while quarterback Kyler Murray will be a game-time decision.

#AZCardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury tells reporters that WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) is out Sunday, while Kyler Murray (ankle) is a game-time decision again. He has missed the last two games. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 19, 2021

Both Hopkins and Murray suffered injuries in Week 8, which was also the last time either of them was on the field. While this will be the third straight game for the Cardinals without Hopkins due to an ankle injury, Murray could be close to returning after at least practicing this week. The diminutive quarterback injured his ankle on the final play of Arizona’s 24-21 loss to Green Bay.

It was the first loss for the Cardinals after starting the season on a 7-0 run.

Arizona’s currently available in the betting market as a 1.5 to 2.5-point favorite this week against a 3-6 Seattle team. FiveThirtyEight projects, the Seahawks still have a 16% chance to make the playoffs. Given the uncertainty surrounding Murray’s status, sharp bettors are banking that Seattle can make a stand as a home underdog against Arizona in this contest.

