Cavs' Evan Mobley To Miss 2-4 Weeks by SportsGrid 22 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that Cavaliers center Evan Mobley will miss two to four weeks with a right elbow strain.

Cleveland Cavaliers Rookie Evan Mobley will miss 2-to-4 weeks with right elbow sprain. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 16, 2021

Mobley’s been impressive in his rookie campaign as he’s averaging 14.6 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. His 16.93 player efficiency rating (PER) is the second-highest on the team for players averaging at least ten minutes per game.

Cleveland’s currently in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a .600 winning percentage. Last season, it finished 13th in the conference with a 22-50 record and a .306 win percentage. After splitting a two-game series at home against the Celtics, the Cavaliers will be back in action on Wednesday when they travel to Brooklyn to take on the Nets.

At the moment, you can grab Cleveland at 6-to-1 to reach the playoffs.

To keep up to date with all your NBA action and fluctuating market prices, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays all at one convenient location.