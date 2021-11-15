Chris Godwin Expected to Play Sunday Against Washington by SportsGrid Yesterday Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is expected to play in a Week 10 matchup against the Washington Football Team.

#Bucs WR Chris Godwin (foot), who came into today listed as questionable, is expected to play today, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2021

Godwin, who is questionable ahead of the Week 10 matchup with a foot injury, was limited in practice this week and is expected to see a full allotment in targets from quarterback Tom Brady, barring an unexpected setback in pregame warmups.

Godwin, the team leader in targets, is responsible for 20% of the Buccanneers’ looks in a high-powered offense alongside Mike Evans, Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown. This year, Godwin has seen at least five targets in every game, including a 12-target outing in a 36-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 31, catching eight passes for 140 yards and one touchdown.

Priced at $7,800 on FanDuel, Godwin and the Buccaneers offense look to have a prime matchup this week, facing a Washington defense ranked 30th in DVOA, per Football Outsiders.

Tampa Bay is a 9.5-point road favorite against Washington on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 51-point total.