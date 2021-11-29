Christian McCaffrey Will Miss Remainder of Season by SportsGrid 56 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The #Panthers have placed RB Christian McCaffrey on Injured Reserve. Out for the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2021

McCaffrey suffered an ankle injury in the first half of the Panthers’ Week 12 loss vs. the Dolphins, which limited him to just one snap in the second half. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport initially reported that the injury âdidn’t seem major,â but the Panthers officially placed him on Injured Reserve on Monday. This is his second stint on the IR, which means he is automatically out for the rest of the year.

2021-22 will go down as another lost year for McCaffrey. The consensus No. 1 overall pick in fantasy leagues will finish with just seven games played, and he logged more than 59% of the Panthers’ offensive snaps in just three contests. McCaffrey was still one of the best fantasy producers in the league when healthy, but health is becoming a significant concern. He was limited to just three games last season, so the injuries are piling up quickly for the diminutive running back. It will be interesting to see how far his ADP plummets this summer.

The Panthers will be on bye in Week 13, and their odds to make the playoffs have fallen to just +1850 on FanDuel Sportsbook.