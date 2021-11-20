Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been activated off of injured reserve by the Chiefs by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Chiefs have activated Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve, the Chiefs official website reports. Edwards Helaire has missed the past five games due to a knee injury. He is officially listed as questionable to play Sunday against the Cowboys. Before the injury versus the Bills, Edwards-Helaire was coming off back-to-back games of at least 100 yards rushing. Will he still be the starting running back for the Chiefs?

That seems unlikely as Darrell Williams has proved to be more than up to the task at keeping the starting job. At the very least, Williams is expected to start Sunday versus the Cowboys, and after that, it could just be a matter of whoever is playing better at that time.

The Chiefs play in what might be the game of the day versus the Cowboys on Sunday. This is a battle of two first-place teams that have aspirations of playing in February.