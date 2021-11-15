Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Play Sunday vs. Hawks by SportsGrid 16 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

One game was all that was needed for Giannis Antetokounmpo to get his ankle right. The two-time MVP missed the Milwaukee Bucks Friday night game against the Boston Celtics but will be back in the lineup against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night.

Mike Budenholzer said he expects Giannis Antetokounmpo to play tonight in Atlanta.



George Hill, on the other hand, will be out. — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) November 14, 2021

There’s not much more that can be said about what Giannis contributes to the Bucks. He leads the team in points, rebounds and minutes played. Those metrics contribute to his team-leading Win Shares and Value Above Replacement Player, as calculated by Basketball-Reference.

Pat Connaughton will move back into a reserve role with Giannis back in the lineup Sunday, but he’ll continue to be a contributor for the Bucks. Connaughton plays the fourth-most minutes per game, scoring the sixth-most points (11.2) and third-most rebounds (5.0).

