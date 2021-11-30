Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Golden State Underdogs in the Desert

The Warriors (18-2) and Suns (17-3) boast the league’s two best records and hook up for the first of three meetings between the pair over the next month.

Listed as two-point favorites, Phoenix hosts Golden State riding a remarkable 16-game winning streak â one off the franchise record of 17 set in 2006-07, and the NBA’s longest since the 2019 Milwaukee Bucks won 18 straight.

Half of the Suns’ victories have come on the road during their streak, but perhaps the most impressive part has been their performance on both ends of the floor. Led by floor general Chris Paul, Phoenix ranks fourth in points per game (112.6) and eighth in points allowed (105.0). Only three teams sit in the top 10 of both of those categories â the others being the Utah Jazz and the Warriors.

It is rare indeed to see Stephen Curry’s gang coming in as underdogs, particularly because of how well they’ve played of late. Golden State holds the league’s best record, is riding their own seven-game winning streak, and is first in net rating (13.6). They have the best player on the floor in Curry, who’s tied for first in the league in scoring at 28.6 PPG, and they’ve posted a 6-2 mark against the spread on the road while the Suns are playing just .500 ball at home against the number. It’s not too often you’ll find the league’s best team in a value situation, but that is exactly what we have tonight. The Warriors’ moneyline of +112 and -108 on the spread is far too enticing to pass up, and our model loves them tonight as a five-star play.

Our model is not as high on the game’s total of 222 but still leans towards the over in the hopes that both sides slip a little defensively and the contest turns into an offensive shootout.

Lineup Note: Warriors forward Draymond Green, who suffered a back injury in Sunday’s contest against the Clippers, is expected to play.