Iowa State vs. Oklahoma Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

There are a few great Big 12 matchups on the slate this weekend, but few hold more intrigue than this battle between the Cyclones and the Sooners. The game lost its shine slightly after both teams suffered disappointing defeats, but it’s still one of the top matchups on the board.

Iowa State had high hopes in 2021 after returning the majority of its production and talent to a 9-3 team from a season ago. Losses to Iowa and Baylor early in the season were forgivable, but have the wheels fallen off after defeats courtesy of West Virginia and Texas Tech?

The Sooners technically still have a shot at the College Football Playoffs, but their esteem certainly took a hit in last week’s 27-14 loss to Baylor. The game was not as close as the final score indicated â Baylor won the yardage battle 413 to 260 and was ahead 24 to 7 before a garbage-time TD run for Kennedy Brooks.

These are two difficult teams to read, and we don’t see a considerable edge with either side against the spread, so instead, we’ll target the total. This total simply seems a few points too low between two teams putting up impressive offensive numbers. The Sooners are averaging 7.1 yards per play, while the Cyclones are right behind them at 6.6 â both top-20 marks nationally.

The Cyclones’ defense has regressed significantly as the season has gone along, recently surrendering 38 points and 492 total yards to a below-average West Virginia offense. The Texas Tech game also got ugly, as they allowed the Red Raiders to accumulate 529 yards on 7.9 yards per play.

The Over has cashed in eight of the past ten meetings between these two schools, and we’re betting on the trend to continue in a matchup between two top-20 offenses.

Pick: Over 60.5