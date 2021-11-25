Jaylen Brown Questionable Friday vs. Spurs by SportsGrid 20 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. San Antonio:



Jaylen Brown (return from injury management) – QUESTIONABLE

Josh Richardson (illness, non-COVID) – DOUBTFUL

Robert Williams (illness, non-COVID) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 25, 2021

Brown missed eight games due to a hamstring injury, but he returned to the lineup on Monday. He played well in that contest, finishing with 19 points, three rebounds, a steal, and a block over 23 minutes. However, the Celtics are exercising some caution with one of their best players. He was questionable on Wednesday due to injury management but ended up playing 24 minutes. He’s listed as questionable once again Friday vs. the Spurs, and he would likely be limited if he does suit up.

Brown isn’t the only injury the Celtics are dealing with at the moment. Robert Williams has already been ruled out due to an illness, which Josh Richardson is doubtful. Both players missed the Celtics’ last game vs. the Nets, which the team ultimately lost by 19 points. Grant Williams has recently started in place of Robert Williams, while Dennis Schroder has played a sizable role off the bench.

The Celtics are currently listed as three-point road favorites vs. the Spurs on FanDuel Sportsbook.