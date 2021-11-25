Mark Ingram Questionable to play on Thanksgiving against the Bills by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

From @GMFB: Before we get to the health of the #Saints RBs for tonight's game, I explain why I'm smoking a side turkey (and not the real Thanksgiving turkey). pic.twitter.com/xghKaPO35v — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 25, 2021

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Mark Ingram will have an “uphill climb” to play on Thanksgiving Day against the Bills. With Alvin Kamara out for the third straight week with a knee injury, Tony Jones will be the Saints’ primary running back come game-time. Ingram is second on the team with 499 rushing yards, behind Kamara’s 530 yards. Meanwhile, Jones has only had 22 carries for 79 yards this season. New Orleans is 17th in the NFL in rushing yards with 1,179, so losing their top two backs is going to be a tough pill to swallow. The Saints also have the third least passing yards league-wide. However, New Orleans is fifth in reception touchdowns, so all they have to do is figure out a way to get downfield.

