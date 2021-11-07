NFL Odds: Bills’ Stunning Defeat To Jaguars Lost A Lot Of Bettors Money Buffalo was a 14.5-point favorite entering the game by Sean T. McGuire 53 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Buffalo Bills were the lock of Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars … until they weren’t.

Buffalo was handed a stunning 9-6 loss — yes, seriously, 9-6 — against the Jaguars on Sunday. It was the Jaguars’ first win on United States soil since Jacksonville’s 2020 home opener.

And it lost a lot of bettors a lot of money.

The Bills were responsible for 90% of the moneyline handle, according to a release by FanDuel Sportsbook. Buffalo also had 81% of the handle when it came to covering its 14.5-point spread. The handle is the amount of money wagered on the respective bets.

FanDuel had Buffalo as -1000 on the moneyline entering the game. It meant bettors had to wager $1,000 on the Bills moneyline just to win $100. The Jaguars, on the other hand, were +660 meaning a $100 bet earned a payout of $760. Unbelievable.

Neither the Bills nor the Jaguars scored a touchdown in Sunday’s contest. So, for all those who bet the Over 48.5 — which was 64% of the handle — they took a loss, too. And it wasn’t even close.

At least Bills bettors can find some solace that an extensive number of NFL survivor league players were eliminated from their respective leagues for taking Buffalo, too?